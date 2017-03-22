Chrissy Teigen + Baby Luna + a Cat = Best Instagram Video

March 22, 2017 @ 2:15 PM
by: Jane Asher

As avid social media followers of Chrissy Teigen, we're pretty much baby Luna-obsessed. Those cheeks! Her big eyes! We can't handle the cute, especially when her adoring mom captures some of her firsts on video.

Teigen took to Instagram on Monday with a video of Luna saying one of her first words, "cat," while on vacation in Morocco. Teigen is heard behind the camera, with her husband John Legend sitting next to Luna, prompting their daughter with the word, and a visual aid in the form of a stray kitty nearby. You can almost see the wheels in Luna's head turning as she successfully sounds out the word to the delight of her fans—both sitting with her IRL and those of us watching her on Teigen's Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR3KTc9D4bn/

Ah!!! So many firsts

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Teigen later took to Twitter to clarify that this was not Luna's very first word, but rather "just first animal kinda sorta almost - CAAAAA!"

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/843951759672459265

The family and friend vacation looks pretty spectacular through the lens of Teigen's social media accounts, with a trip to the souk in Marrakesh (pictured above), photo ops in castle-like buildings, camel rides through the desert, and lounging in a park.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRy-MjSjeWq/

Marrakech!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR6hXfajiYy/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR8qLk6jY6p/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

Last day. My love.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Legend and Teigen took the fun trip with her friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband Mike Rosenthal.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR6kcHgjmGF/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

👩‍👩‍👦‍👦

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

RELATED: How Chrissy Teigen Helped John Legend Come Out of His Shell

Here's to hoping for some more photos from the trip before they head back to the U.S.!

