Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Figure-Hugging Maxi on Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen's baby bump has really popped! After announcing that she and husband John Legend are expecting their second child this afternoon, the model-turned-cookbook author took to her Snapchat to share a mirror selfie that shows off her growing stomach, and the mom-to-be is glowing.

In the pic she shared from her camera roll, Teigen poses in front of a mirror in her closet wearing a figure-hugging strapless black maxi dress. "Very excited to not have to hide this anymore," she wrote over the photo. "Everyone I told was like 'uh yeah, we know thanks."

Now that she will no longer have to hide her growing baby bump, we can't wait to see all of the standout maternity looks that she'll wear while pregnant with baby number two.

In the meantime, we'll just be over here watching her daughter Luna adorably reveal that Chrissy is pregnant in their too cute baby announcement.