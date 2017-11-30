Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Makes Its Red Carpet Debut in Waist-Cinching Gown

Just a little more than a week after revealing that she and hubby, John Legend, have a second bundle of joy on the way, Chrissy Teigen sported a major mom-to-be glow as she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at Smithsonian Magazine’s 2017 American Ingenuity Awards.

As Legend was honored at the Wednesday evening event, the SI Swimsuit beauty and her burgeoning belly supported him in style.

Paul Morigi/Getty

And, while the 38-year-old crooner might have been a guest of honor at the gala, Teigen couldn’t help but steal the spotlight, dressing her pregnant curves in a long-sleeve gown, embellished in burgundy, black, and gold prints. The floor-length number also featured an elaborate ruffled hem, and cinched the star’s growing waistline with a black tassel belt.

Keeping the focus on her bump, the model swept her caramel locks into a chic topknot, and accessorized with oversized hoop earrings and a scattering of rings.

Paul Morigi/Getty

Looks like Teigen’s second maternity style run is off to a flawless start!