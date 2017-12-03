Say Aloha to Chrissy Teigen's Tropical Baby Bump

The Kar-Jenners might be hiding their baby bumps from the public eye, but Chrissy Teigen isn't being nearly as furtive.

The 32-year-old model and cookbook author announced her second pregnancy with husband John Legend at the end of November, and since then, she's been more than happy to indulge fans with glimpses of her growing baby bump. Her latest pic comes from Hawaii, where she's been celebrating her birthday with family and friends.

In the stunning Instagram post, Teigen is wearing a floor-length plum gown that hugs her bump. She has her hair up in an intricate bun, and she's wearing delicate hoop earrings and carrying a yellow clutch as she poses in front of a few tropical plants. The Lip Sync Battle host captioned the image with "aloha, bebe" and graciously tagged her hair, makeup, and styling team.

aloha, bebe @1maryphillips @jenatkinhair @monicarosestyle @alanavanderaa A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Hair stylist and close family friend Jen Atkin shared the same pic on her Insta, also posting a clip that shows off the bedazzled back of Teigen's hairdo—give us a twirl, Chrissy! The momma-to-be is positively glowing in the short video.

Alooooohaaaaa @chrissyteigen 🌺✨ @1maryphillips @monicarosestyle #jenatkinhair A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

We're loving every minute of Teigen's pregnancy, and there are no doubt more amazing maternity moments to come.