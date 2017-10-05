Chrissy Teigen Channels Her Ponytail-Wearing Alter-Ego, Ariana Venti

Isabel Jones
October 05, 2017

InStyle’s November cover girl is at it again, making us LOL endlessly with her latest social media venture.

On Thursday, Teigen took to Instagram while abroad for the European leg of her husband John Legend’s Darkness and Light Tour.

Clad in an Off-White high-waisted plaid skirt ($617; farfetch.com) and matching over-the-knee boots ($1,870, bergdorfgoodman.com), a cropped gray sweater, and a sky-high ponytail, Teigen was totally channeling another stylish A-lister: Ariana Grande.

Chrissy herself was quick to call out the similarity—in a shot where she’s mock-singing into a microphone on stage, the model jokingly referred to herself as “Ariana Venti.” We bet Grande never tires of those Starbucks jokes.

chrissyteigen/Instagram

In a separate photo of the look, Teigen poses with Legend, who complements her vivid look with an understated all-black outfit.

chrissyteigen/Instagram

According to Chrissy’s Twitter, the couple is currently in Brussels, Belgium, and will soon be heading to Germany for Legend’s Sunday night performance in Cologne, Germany.

Show Transcript

Happy Thanksgiving everybody. I'm Krissy Teigan and here are a few tips on how to have a successful Thanksgiving. A few rules if you will. [NOISE] Always accept To help from people. Thanksgiving is a big day, especially in my house, usually about 20 people around. I like cooking very early, I think i start three days early, I get all my chopping done. There are a lot of ziplock bag purchased. I fill up the fridge, I rent a fridge. That is crucial. Renting a fridge is, I think, for three months, I got one for $15. I was like, why doesn't everyone do this every year? I'd like to do little stations for people to serve themselves, too. I think Thanksgiving should be really relaxed. It's all about family and friends and everybody around. Make them do the work and then they kind of think it's like Fun, because it's like a all-hands-on-deck type thing. When it comes to dinner, of course, family can be a bit exhausting, so try to stay away from political talk. Try to stay away from the Trump talk because we get it every other day of the year. I really dislike when people have Like 3 o'clock Thanksgiving dinners. I'm like why is it? What is it about Thanksgiving that makes people eat at 3? So I try to have dinner 6 or 8. The whole rest of the day is just little snacks. Don't over do it on your snacks or else nobody will eat dinner. And also my big tip, **** turkey. Turkey sucks, turkey is gross. I do two whole roasted chickens cause chicken is so much better and you can still get a great crave out of it. I just really feel like people feel like they are forced to eat turkey and nobody really enjoys it. Surprise everyone, serve them chicken and they'll be much happier.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!