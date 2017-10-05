Chrissy Teigen Channels Her Ponytail-Wearing Alter-Ego, Ariana Venti

InStyle’s November cover girl is at it again, making us LOL endlessly with her latest social media venture.

On Thursday, Teigen took to Instagram while abroad for the European leg of her husband John Legend’s Darkness and Light Tour.

Clad in an Off-White high-waisted plaid skirt ($617; farfetch.com) and matching over-the-knee boots ($1,870, bergdorfgoodman.com), a cropped gray sweater, and a sky-high ponytail, Teigen was totally channeling another stylish A-lister: Ariana Grande.

Chrissy herself was quick to call out the similarity—in a shot where she’s mock-singing into a microphone on stage, the model jokingly referred to herself as “Ariana Venti.” We bet Grande never tires of those Starbucks jokes.

chrissyteigen/Instagram

In a separate photo of the look, Teigen poses with Legend, who complements her vivid look with an understated all-black outfit.

chrissyteigen/Instagram

According to Chrissy’s Twitter, the couple is currently in Brussels, Belgium, and will soon be heading to Germany for Legend’s Sunday night performance in Cologne, Germany.