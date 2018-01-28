Chrissy Teigen and Her Bump Dazzled on the Pre-Grammys Red Carpet

Chrissy Teigen's red carpet maternity style gets a 10 from us!

The soon-to-be mother of two attended Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala with hubby John Legend last night, and she was positively glowing as she posed for pics on the red carpet.

For the N.Y.C. outing, Teigen wore a stunning silver gown by designer Jonathan Simkhai. The off-the-shoulder dress featured dreamy mesh sleeves and mesh-covered leg slits, as well as a glittering train. The 30-year-old model wore her hair in a messy updo and accessorized her look with glittering circle earrings. So good, Chrissy. So. Good.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Ever the gracious friend, Teigen took to Instagram to thank her glam squad, writing, "Had such a wonderful time at Clive’s pre-Grammy party! I must thank my dear friends who I pay but they’re still very good friends," before tagging Jen Atkin, Monica Rose, and Mary Philips.

"Thank you for making me feel good which is more important than looking good but let’s face it, both are nice," she continued.

She also thanked her main man in a another cheeky post. Under a picture of herself and Legend, the cookbook author wrote, "...and thank you to Johnny. I wouldn’t be here without you. Or I would because I’d be dating or married to someone similar. But I am happy to be here with you. I love you."

My beautiful babies. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:31pm PST

This family has us feeling a way.

Who's excited to see them again tonight for the main event?!