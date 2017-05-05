Chrissy Teigen Describes Her Own Plastic Surgery: “Everything About Me Is Fake Except My Cheeks”

Chrissy Teigen is known for her refreshing brand of honesty, and Thursday night’s Becca Cosmetics slumber party was no exception. The model admitted to extensive plastic surgery procedures to a roundtable of beauty editors.

“Everything about me is fake except my cheeks,” Teigen said at the L.A. launch event for the new Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette. “Fake, fake, fake,” she reportedly said, pointing to her forehead, nose, and lips. “I’m not shy talking about that sort of thing,” she added. “I have no regrets.”

As for the craziest procedure she’s ever done, Teigen said it had to do with liposuction. “I had my armpit sucked out,” she said, revealing that she had fat removed from under her arms. “It added two inches of length to my arms.”

“[That fat] is coming back though, so I might need to go in and pay for it again,” she joked.

On the same day the always-honest celeb also quietly copped up to another cosmetic procedure via social media: She shared a funny text message exchange and described how she had veneers added to her teeth.

Teigen later took to Twitter to address the headlines about her surgery. "Reminder to never ever joke, ever," she wrote. "I did do the armpits, no regrets except it clearly came back."

Of course, she added in her unique brand of humor. "You think I'd have this ass if I'd done extensive work? Like who would ask for this ass."

Honesty is in, you guys.