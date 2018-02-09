Chrissy Metz Has Been Quietly Modeling Loft Plus’s New Line for Months

Curvy girls rejoiced on Monday when one of our favorite brands, Loft, introduced a new line that’s inclusive of sizes 16 to 26. But while Loft Plus just launched, some of the pieces might look familiar, especially if you’re a fan of Chrissy Metz.

The This Is Us star has quietly been modeling some of Loft Plus’s new pieces on the red carpet and beyond, months before they launched for the public. Take this pink paisley wrap dress, for instance, that Metz wore to the Gold Meets Golden event in L.A. in January. The pretty wrap dress with a tulip hemline is now available for $90 at loft.com.

This started long before January, though: Metz wore a piece from Loft’s new line back in September, when she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in a black and white polka-dot wrap dress that hit mid-calf. You can now scoop up that same flattering dress online for $90.

Considering how quickly these pieces already seem to be selling out in different sizes, it seems that Metz was the perfect girl for the job. Shop the affordable collection, with pieces ranging from $20 to $110, online now.