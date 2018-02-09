Chrissy Metz Has Been Quietly Modeling Loft Plus’s New Line for Months

Olivia Bahou
Feb 09, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Curvy girls rejoiced on Monday when one of our favorite brands, Loft, introduced a new line that’s inclusive of sizes 16 to 26. But while Loft Plus just launched, some of the pieces might look familiar, especially if you’re a fan of Chrissy Metz.

The This Is Us star has quietly been modeling some of Loft Plus’s new pieces on the red carpet and beyond, months before they launched for the public. Take this pink paisley wrap dress, for instance, that Metz wore to the Gold Meets Golden event in L.A. in January. The pretty wrap dress with a tulip hemline is now available for $90 at loft.com.

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

This started long before January, though: Metz wore a piece from Loft’s new line back in September, when she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in a black and white polka-dot wrap dress that hit mid-calf. You can now scoop up that same flattering dress online for $90.

NBC

RELATED: Loft’s New Collection Will Make Your Curves Look Better Than Ever

Considering how quickly these pieces already seem to be selling out in different sizes, it seems that Metz was the perfect girl for the job. Shop the affordable collection, with pieces ranging from $20 to $110, online now.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I was different. I still am different. I'm in a country which is very far, far away from home, very far away from familiarity. And, I think that's what my strengths are. [MUSIC] When I was young, I didn't understand that. When I was a kid in school, when I was being bullied, when I didn't understand who I was turning in to. But what makes it different, if you identify that. And you realize that, this is what's different about me. If you think about it, that's exactly what makes you special. That's exactly what makes you unique. And I did that over time. Be the best version of yourself. Cuz the more different you are, the more special you are. [MUSIC] God, I hate failing. [LAUGH] I sulk when I fail. But you see Success is not a, success is not a destination. People always think that my God this person's so successful because they've had a successful movie, or a successful show. But success is a journey and you have to constantly always, always be successful. That's when you're really successful because otherwise you'll be rembembered for your last failure. And I've had a few but I just had to compensate for My failure by just getting up and running. The more time you take to sort of want it, you're wasting that much more time in being successful. So you just have to perk up, pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and just say all right, what can I do? There's always a solution. [MUSIC] [SOUND] I believe in a woman having curves. Everyone has a different body type and you have to find what's best about your body type. Like I said, being the best version of yourself. [SOUND] I don't like the feeling of being week so I become strong. There's no other option. I noticed that ike when I was alone, I know what it felt like when I was scared and pushed against the wall and I didn't know what to do and I don't want to ever feel like that again. And that makes me brave.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!