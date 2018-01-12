Chrissy Metz’s Critics’ Choice Awards Dress Is Under $150—and Still in Stock

When Chrissy Metz hit the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet on Thursday night, she did it in style.

The This Is Us actress wore a beautiful '70s-inspired gown with a colorful striped design, but what might surprise fans the most about the dress is the price tag.

Metz customized a stunning $139 Eloquii dress for the occasion by making it slightly longer and adding sequined fabric at the waistline. You can buy the original dress here—and an extra bonus? The dress is currently 40 percent off with the code EXTRA.

Taylor Hill/Getty

On the red carpet, Metz told InStyle about how she chose her vibrant super sequined outfit in the first place.

"Who doesn't love a sequin? Although I've been finding that my sequins from the Globes everywhere in my apartment, which is really fun," she said.

"[It's] Eloquii, who I love, and I think they have such great trendy clothing for plus-sized women," she said.

"I like to switch it up. I love color. And Penny Lovell, who I work with, who's my stylist, she's like let's try this. Let's put this on. Let's put that on. We lengthened it. We just tried to make it more me. And that's so fun. I just love the color. And it's easy to walk in. It's not fussy. Because I can't do the fussy. I can't. It's too much."

Beautiful, affordable, sparkly, and not fussy? Now that's a dress we can get behind.

—With reporting from Brandi Fowler