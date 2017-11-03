Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Major Cleavage in Daring High-Slit Gown at the Revolve Awards

On Thursday night, social media influencers and A-listers alike gathered at Los Angeles's new Dream Hotel for Revolve's first annual awards show, honoring this year's vanguards for their style, social media prowess, and just plain #Goals.

Chrissy Teigen, who recently debuted her sexy capsule collection with the online boutique, brought plenty of va-va-voom to the Hollywood bash. Dressed to the nines in an intricately beaded black gown, featuring a plunging neckline and a daring thigh-high slit, the mom of one ensured she was the star of the evening. She kept her look sultry with bombshell waves, plenty of smoky eyeshadow, glossy lips, and sexy stilettos.

So what'd she keep in mind when choosing her look?

"Number one, comfort," she told InStyle, explaining her design approach to her collection with Revolve. "I always felt like on red carpets that I was playing dress up a lot, whenever I felt uncomfortable in something. For me, number one thing is comfort."

Teigen felt considerably confident as the Woman of the Year honoree.

"I feel really good. This is so cool, it's nice to be at my own awards show," she said. "Honestly, Revolve and I have had a very long relationship. I've shopped with them for a very long time, now collaborating with them—just to see the kind of women that they boost is really a fantastic thing."

The SI Swimsuit beauty wasn't the only star making a red carpet killing in black. She encountered some serious competition from Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell, who opted to go undergarments-free in a risqué lace-up LBD, stepping out alongside fellow red carpet veterans, like Nicole Richie and Rachel Zoe.

Victoria's Secret models like Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, and Romee Stridj were also in attendance and also gushed over Teigen.

"I like her vibe. She's really a powerful woman and I love her cookbooks, her chicken is amazing," Stridj told us.

Chanel Iman was just as excited. "This is the best place to do an event like this. We're in Holylwood, there are gorgeous women everywhere—I feel like Revolve throws the best events."

—with reporting by Brianna King