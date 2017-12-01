Chris Pratt Warns That a “Pervy Dude” Is Catfishing Women by Pretending to Be Him

Someone call Nev Schulman. It looks like Chris Pratt has been the victim of an unrelenting catfish.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star sent a staunch warning to the person he said had been impersonating him on social media and created a fake Facebook profile under his name and likeness.

“PERVY DUDE ALERT!!! (Not a joke) It’s confirmed: somebody is trying to pretend to be me on Facebook (and maybe other social media platforms) apparently hitting on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers and who knows what else. I’m not joking,” the actor captioned the post, which showed a screenshot of the faux profile.

The impostor's profile picture uses a photo of Pratt in Jurassic World and the cover photo was a mash-up of some of the actor's most noted films, including The Lego Movie.

“Please know, I find this behavior reprehensible,” he continued. “If I find out who it is I’ll have their account shut down and seriously would like to punch them right in the GD mouth. You hear that imposter!? Stop. My message to any fans who are contacted by someone claiming to be Chris Pratt: Look for the BLUE “VERIFIED” CHECKMARK next to the name. If there is no checkmark by my name that person is an imposter. I’m sorry.”

He continued to warn fans in the lengthy post, writing, “Tell your siblings. Educate our young ones. It’s probably mostly kids who would fall for this. Makes me sick.”

“It terrifies me to think someone could be hurt, their feelings or much worse, by this imposter/potential predator,” he continued. “I’ve had many, many people tell me about this. It’s not an isolated incident. If anyone is in contact with this person block them immediately.”

“If it’s you doing it, I’m warning you. Stop right now or you will be very unhappy with the outcome. Go find Jesus. praying for you.”

Luckily, it looks like the imitator listened following Pratt’s social media warning. According to People, the fake account disappeared after the actor’s post went up.

