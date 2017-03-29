Chris Pratt Says He Loves "Flexing His Butt Cheeks in the Mirror"

March 29, 2017 @ 7:30 PM
BY: Brandi Fowler

Chris Pratt has made it no secret he's working hard to keep his body chiseled and lean while he's filming Jurassic Park 2, but he took things a step further during his latest #WHATSMYSNACK series post on Instagram.

The actor started the series to show the healthy snacks he munches on while filming. Per usual, Pratt brought on the giggles as he dished—and sang—about his latest snack of the day: mini egg and cucumber wraps.

"What's my snack ... it's like basically cucumbers ... and it's got eggs in it. Eggs are not so bad. This is relatively inexpensive. It tastes good ... my life is terrible ... uh, no, it's easy to make ... ," he said, before trying out some new riffs for his #WHATSMYSNACK theme song.

While the video was comedic enough, it was the caption that took things over the top, where Pratt revealed all of his healthy eating is really paying off when it comes to his newly sculpted butt (and his love for it).

"#WHATSMYSNACK today I got cucumber and egg wrap. It's basically exactly like a sandwich but instead of bread you use thinly sliced cucumbers and instead of meat you use sprouts and chopped up eggs and instead of flavor you get nutrition," he quipped. "Like I always said, eating is no longer the fun part, flexing my butt cheeks in the mirror is. Cause no dimples. No rolls. Just cut ass butt cheeks. LIVE WITH IT!!! #jurassicworld2."

It's clear Pratt still isn't sweating any body shamers.

