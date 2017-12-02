Chris Pratt Officially Files for Divorce from Anna Faris 

Well, it's official. Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from Anna Faris. On Friday, the actor filed legal documents to end their eight-year marriage citing irreconcilable differences, People confirms.

According the filing obtained by People, Pratt also asked for joint custody of their five-year-old son, Jack.

In response to Pratt, Faris filed her documents shortly after, asking for joint custody, as well, and the right to receive child support, TMZ reports.

Per the documents, the couple listed their official separation date as July 13, which was a month before they announced their separation.

RELATED: Anna Faris Gets Real About Rumors That Ex Chris Pratt and J.Law Had an Affair

Pratt and Faris announced the news in August in a Facebook post, shocking many fans. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed," Pratt wrote.

He continued: “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

RELATED: Anna Faris Is Dating Again After Split from Chris Pratt

Despite ending their marriage, Faris has been candid about their relationship. In October, the actress told People that they'll still be there for each other. "We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends,” she said.

“There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still,” she adds. “We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up—unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter.”