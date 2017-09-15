Chris Pratt Admits to Having a Crush on This Country Singer

Celebrities notoriously love to get candid with Ellen DeGeneres on her TV show, and Chris Pratt is no exception. The actor dropped by the show virtually to answer Ellen's burning questions for him for her new YouTube series, the "Show Me More Show."

In the footage, Pratt was given rapid-fire questions about everything from his Starbucks order (black coffee with 14 splendas) to his favorite song to sing in the shower ("When a Man Loves a Woman"), but our favorite answer had to do with a little crush he's got.

It turns out that Pratt's a pretty big country music fan, because when he was asked who his secret man crush was, he named none other than Tim McGraw.

Because of the quick nature of the interview, we sadly didn't get to hear more about this romantic development, but Pratt did share his favorite pickup line ... and let's just say, it could use some work.

"Uhh," he stammered. "Ya like money?"

You're not going to woo Tim with that line, Chris.