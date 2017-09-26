A Sexy New Bromance Is Brewing Between Chris Pratt and Chris Evans

What kind of Chris is Chris Pratt?

The 38-year-old actor headed to Oh My Disney to take their quiz, which tells you which one of following four Hollywood hunks you best associate with: Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, or, yes, Chris Pratt.

Pratt took to Twitter to reveal the results and, guys, he received a different Chris. “Dude, I suck at quizzes,” he tweeted, revealing that according to the quiz he’s most like Chris Evans.

Obviously, Pratt wasn’t necessarily bummed about his results, though it is weird not to get himself at the end of the quiz. So what happened next? Naturally, Evans managed to find Pratt's tweet and sent along a hilarious reply.

“What do you mean? You aced it,” he wrote.

Could this be the start of a brand new bromance between two of Hollywood’s most beloved hunks? We certainly hope so. In the meantime, we'll be waiting for another Hollywood Chris to chime in.