Chris Pratt Shut Down Body Shamers with the Most Chris Pratt "Selfie" Ever

Chris Pratt is not here for body shamers, and he wants you to know it.

The actor took to his Instagram account today to fight back in a way that only he could, and shut down haters who called him "skeletal" with a selfie (of sorts) for the ages.

But first, a little background: Over the past week, the star has shared a series of videos on the social media platform that he's titled #WHATSMYSNACK, where he's been documenting what he's eating on the set of his upcoming film Jurassic World 2. The mini meals range from completely obscure and unpronounceable to downright weird, so needless to say, the results have been quite hilarious. But apparently, some people have taken issue with what Pratt is chowing down on these days and how thin his habits have presumably made him.

"So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK," he captioned a photo of a giant tyrannosaurus rex skull. "Some have gone as far as to say I look 'skeletal.' Well, just because I am a male doesn't mean I'm impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts. So to prove my security in the way I look I'm posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight. 500lbs. Zero percent body fat. Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg."

We can always count on Pratt for a treasure trove of comedic—yet very real—genius.