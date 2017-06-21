Happy Birthday, Chris Pratt! See 38 of His Most Hilarious Instagram Captions

We're wishing Chris Pratt a very happy 38th birthday! And in honor of the dashing Jurassic World star, we're celebrating with laughs—courtesy, that is, of the actor's comically genius captions on his Instagram photos. Even Pratt's bio on the photo-sharing app is hilarious: "I use my twitter for jokes mostly. But I use my Instagram for deeper more meaningful stuff like pictures mostly."

From his adventures abroad while promoting his hit movie Jurassic World to spending quality time with his family (wife Anna Faris and son Jack) at home and working out sans shirt (woohoo!), the star isn't shy about giving us a glimpse into his life. One of our favorites? The snap he shared of himself holding an unintentionally suggestive T-shirt while on a trip to Beijing, China (above), that he captioned: "I <3 BJ I do. I mean I really do. And I for one am not afraid to admit it. I love Beijing. OK?! There. I said it. I <3 BJ I feel so much better. #Beijing #China #tentemplesquare #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour!!! #NextStopUK here we go!"

In honor of his birthday today, check out 38 times Chris Pratt had the absolute best 'gram captions below.

Nailed it A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 11, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Next time... Put the deodorant under the man boobs. Getting all heated up and passionate about #gotgvol2 #WHATSMYSNACK A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

My favorite outfit so far. #gotgvol2 #tokyo A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

#JurassicWorld2 #WHATSMYSNACK watch me eat cat food like a good little boy A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

Here is Anna on Mother's Day with our twin sons Jack and T-Rex. Even now it's hard to tell them apart some times. A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 8, 2016 at 6:54pm PDT

My transition into a full scrotum is nearly complete. A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Nov 23, 2015 at 12:59pm PST

Before selfies, this was what 13 looked like. #Being13 looks like this now: cnn.com/being13 So proud of my brother in law, friend and hunting partner Bob Faris for his involvement in this great project. Check it out!! A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Oct 5, 2015 at 5:19am PDT

#JurassicWorld #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour you had better get this right!!!! A video posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jun 9, 2015 at 7:10pm PDT

Getting pumped to tape the spike guys choice awards.#JurassicWorld gotta get my good stank on. #Valentino A video posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jun 6, 2015 at 9:04pm PDT

Love how the sink is conveniently placed in front of the toilet so you can wash your face and hands while crapping. You thought of everything France! #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #JurassicWorld A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 29, 2015 at 5:13am PDT

Beautiful still life of fruit basket and toe. Paris, France. -2015 #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #JurassicWorld A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 28, 2015 at 11:59pm PDT

Official still shot from first day of production on the Jurassic World sequel: Jurassic World 2: Jurassic UK #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #JurassicWorld #JW2UK A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 28, 2015 at 11:10pm PDT

Tell me this mutha fucka don't look like Kevin Spacey. #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #JurassicWorld #HouseOfCards #HouseOfLords A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 28, 2015 at 4:37pm PDT

Me and some dudes I met in China. Really nice, patient guys. Good listeners. I blabbed and blabbed about the upcoming Jurassic World movie and they didn't interrupt me once. #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 28, 2015 at 2:56am PDT

This is a stoic Chinese man I met who never even told me his name. We had a forty minute staring contest which he won. #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #China #PekingDuck A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 27, 2015 at 12:10pm PDT

I claimed this waterfall today. So now it's mine. You owe me fifty thousand dollars just for lookin' at it. Read the fine print bro. #AllImagesAreCopywrittenAndYouOweMeFidtyThousandDollars A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 17, 2015 at 8:48pm PDT

Backstage @Letterman I'm wearing this creepy mask because it will make me look more radiant? #Baller #guardiansofthegalaxy A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jul 29, 2014 at 1:43pm PDT

Wanted to help this poor bull out. If you look closely you see he's covered in brambles. Anyways. He charged me and I almost got trampled. Went home and ate a steak. A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Sep 14, 2013 at 7:03am PDT