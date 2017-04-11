Chris Pratt Thanks Anna Faris for Support on Tour in the Sweetest Post

With his Guardians of the Galaxy press tour underway, Chris Pratt is back on social media promoting his new film with a series of hilarious Instagram posts. But all jokes aside, the actor showed his sweet side by making time to share a heartfelt post for wife Anna Faris praising her for all her support.

"Thank you for the support honey! You look so beautiful," the star captioned the couple photo, which shows the lovebirds—Anna stunning in a red midi-length sheath dress while Chris was dapper in a charcoal suit—standing together during an event in Tokyo, Japan. "These press tours can be such a whirlwind," the 37-year-old continued.

The Jurassic Park actor also gave a shout-out to his 4-year-old son Jack with a bit about #ParentStruggles, writing, "I'm grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one. I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can't sleep."

"I'm on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I'm talking about," the Parks and Recreation alum hilariously concluded his post.

Looks like Faris will be a constant fixture on the star's social media in the next few days, as Pratt was on Instagram just hours earlier clowning around with his wife in a silly photo.

"My favorite outfit so far. #gotgvol2 #toyko," the dad-of-one captioned the post, which shows him staring deadpan into the camera with a floor-length mirror in front of his body, while a woman—presumably the Mom actress—takes a mirror selfie of her outfit of the day. The result? An absolutely hilarious optical illusion.

We'll be keeping an eye out to see more of the adorable couple's press tour shenanigans in action!