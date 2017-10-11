Chris Hemsworth Has Strong Feelings About Making a Movie with His Brothers

Chris, Luke, and Liam Hemsworth are all movie stars in their own right, but they haven’t all appeared together on screen—yet.

Chris, who reprises his superhero role in Thor: Ragnarok, told Vanity Fair at the film’s Hollywood premiere on Tuesday that he’s definitely open to starring alongside his brothers if the right role comes along.

“When we find the right script that’s good enough, then we’ll do it,” he told VF. “But we can’t do too many jobs together. It would be like The Brady Bunch.” The Brady Bunch featuring three super-hot brothers? Doesn't sound terrible.

Luke does have a brief appearance in Chris’s newest film, in which he makes a cameo as an Asgardian actor playing Thor. But in real life, it’s just friendly competition between the brothers.

“Our relationship is all love and support. We are competitive in the best way,” he said. “We have a competition that pushes and motivates one another, and it’s great.”

Their bond, though, wasn’t always so gentle. “We did fight and caused quite a lot of trouble,” Chris joked of picking on younger brother Liam as kids. “We were very young and did stupid things to one another.”

Luckily, it seems that Liam has been able to forgive his big bros.