Chris Hemsworth Chooses to Party with Miley Cyrus Over His Brothers

Other than being ridiculous dreamy, the Hemsworth brothers are sibling relationship goals.

Oldest brother Luke is pretty much out of the spotlight, but Chris and Liam are two of the biggest stars around. Still, they do what all siblings do, whether behind closed doors or in public, and that's give each other a hard time.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chris couldn't help but poke a little fun at his younger brother, Liam. When asked which sibling he'd rather party with, he quickly responded: "Miley!"

How sweet! It's clear the love for his future sister-in-law is real. And with songs, like "Party in the U.S.A" and "We Can't Stop," it makes sense he'd want to hang out with the 24-year-old.

Hemsworth also commented on Liam's infamous Instagram post that boasted barely-there patterned shorts. "Yeah, what was that about?" he asked. "You know what that felt like? That felt like a late Friday night, drunken kinda post. And then the following morning he's like, 'I didn't. Did I? Oh no!'" The actor got a real kick out of the whole thing, finishing with "He can't delete it now. And I saw it too and was, like, 'Was that intentional?'"

Well, we certainly weren't complaining!