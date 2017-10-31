Sorry, Thor! Chris Hemsworth's Kids Want to Be Wonder Woman for Halloween

Even Thor's kids agree: he's got nothing on Wonder Woman.

Chris Hemsworth stopped by Good Morning America on Monday to promote the latest film in the Thor franchise, Thor: Ragnarok, when the subject of his three kids's Halloween costumes came up. With their own superhero at home, one would assume they'd all be dying to dress up as dear old dad, right? Nope. As Hemsworth, 34, admitted to the hosts, all three of them—India Rose, 5, and 3-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha—are planning to dress up as Wonder Woman.

Papa ha vuelto!!/ Papa is back!! 👏👏👏👏😍🙏🏻 A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

"I said, 'That's awesome, but what about Thor?'" the hunky Aussie recalled. "At the same time they went, 'No.' I went, 'Who's stronger?' They said, 'Wonder Woman.'"

"I'm happy to play second to Wonder Woman," he concluded. Did you hear that, Gal Gadot?

Now this we can't wait to see!