Chris Hemsworth and His Wife Elsa Pataky Had to Fall Back in Love After Facing Marital Problems

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are an adorable star couple, but that doesn't mean they haven't had their fair share of trouble before. Hemsworth opened up about a rocky patch in their marriage, but thankfully, this story has a happy ending to it.

“My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love," he said in an interview with GQ Australia.

“In terms of work, [Elsa has] certainly given up more than I have. She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career—I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

While that does sound like a challenging balance to strike, Hemsworth said he and Pataky make marriage work by making sure they have one-on-one time separate from time with their three kids.

“Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You’ve got nothing for each other,” Hemsworth said. “So, make sure you have date night even if it’s once in a blue moon, because most of the time you’re just too tired and you’d actually prefer to sleep.”

That sounds like solid advice to us.