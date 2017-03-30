Chris Evans Gushing Over Jenny Slate Will Make You Ask Why They’re Not Together

Oh Chris Evans and Jenny Slate, it seems like we hardly got to know ye before your budding relationship headed to Splitsville. And with this new interview, you’ll wonder why these two even broke up in the first place.

“She’s my favorite human,” Evans told People of his Gifted co-star and onscreen love interest. “She’s the best. I’ve never ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She’ll give you one sentence and there’s no fat to it. You’re like, ‘You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.”

“It’s like an art form talking with her because the visuals associated with her expression are just so colorful,” he added. “She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing not to love about her.”

Now if only we could get our current boyfriend to talk about us the way Evans talks about his ex. And the gushing is definitely mutual. In a recent interview with Vulture, Slate dished out the praise as well.

“What’s the same about us is not just that we’re from Massachusetts, which was such a delight, but Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart,” she said. “He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around.”

Could there be hope yet?