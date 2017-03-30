Chris Evans Gushing Over Jenny Slate Will Make You Ask Why They’re Not Together

Chris Evans Gushing Over Jenny Slate Will Make You Ask Why They’re Not Together
Mark Davis/Getty; Ray Tamarra/GC Images
Shop This Post
March 30, 2017 @ 11:30 AM
by: Olivia Bahou

Oh Chris Evans and Jenny Slate, it seems like we hardly got to know ye before your budding relationship headed to Splitsville. And with this new interview, you’ll wonder why these two even broke up in the first place.

“She’s my favorite human,” Evans told People of his Gifted co-star and onscreen love interest. “She’s the best. I’ve never ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She’ll give you one sentence and there’s no fat to it. You’re like, ‘You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.”

“It’s like an art form talking with her because the visuals associated with her expression are just so colorful,” he added. “She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing not to love about her.”

VIDEO: Why Are Engagement Rings So Expensive

Now if only we could get our current boyfriend to talk about us the way Evans talks about his ex. And the gushing is definitely mutual. In a recent interview with Vulture, Slate dished out the praise as well.

“What’s the same about us is not just that we’re from Massachusetts, which was such a delight, but Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart,” she said. “He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around.”

RELATED: 28 Celebrities Who Are Still Friends with Their Exes

Could there be hope yet?

The Latest in Video

Chrissy Teigen's Cutest Instagram Photos of Baby Luna
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top