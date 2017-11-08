Watch Chris Evans' Dog Sing Along to Lion King in This Adorable Video

Chris Evans's dog deserves a part in The Lion King reboot. Today, the actor took to his Twitter to share a hilarious video of his dog, Dodger, singing along to "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," and while it's super adorable there's something a bit more to the video than initially meets the eye.

In the clip, Evans's pup uses his voice as rough houses with a large stuffed animal that plays the famous song. "This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in," captioned the video.

While your eyes are initially on the adorable pup singing along with an off-key howl, Evans's laughter and another familiar giggle will make you do a second listen. Many fans who watched the video are speculating that it could be his on-again off-again girlfriend Jenny Slate's tell-tale laugh.

"That sounded like a Jenny Slate giggle....." one Twitter user wrote.

You can also hear the female say, "It's like magic." Watch the clip below and try to discern who it might be for yourself.

