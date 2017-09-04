Chris Evans' Reunion with His Dog Is Too Cute for This World

Most of us can't bear to be away from our dogs for a few hours, never mind 10 weeks! Poor Chris Evans has been separated from his pup, Dodger, for more than two months, and their long-overdue reunion this weekend is probably the cutest thing you'll see today.

In case you're not familiar with Evans and Dodger's story, it goes a little something like this: Earlier in the year, Evans was filming the movie Gifted, and one of the last scenes was filmed in a pound. Evans locked eyes with Dodger and immediately decided to adopt him. The two proceeded to fall in love.

Fast forward to today, when the 36-year-old Fantastic Four actor returns home after 10 months away from his four-legged bestie, presumably for work. While he was gone, Evans tweeted several times about how much he missed his dog—same, though.

Finally, the two were reunited in what might be the cutest video of Labor Day. Dodger smothers his owner in wet kisses, and we love every second of it. Puppy love abounds!

Evans is basically all of us coming home to our dogs.