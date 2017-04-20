Captain America is headed to Broadway! Chris Evans is set to make his Broadway debut with Second Stage Theater, the nonprofit that produced shows like Dear Evan Hansen and The 20th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Evans will star opposite Michael Cera in a production of Lobby Hero at the newly renovated Helen Hayes Theater. The show, which is set to open in March 2018, centers on a murder investigation in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building, exploring how the choices we make under pressure define who we really are.

VIDEO: Chris Evans Will Make His Broadway Debut with the Theater That Brought Us Dear Evan Hansen

The 2001 play was written by the author of Oscar winner Manchester by the Sea, and follows how the lives of a security guard, his boss, a rookie cop, and her unpredictable partner intersect.

Considering Evans is earning accolades for his dramatic performance in Gifted, it’s safe to say this super hero is distancing himself a bit from his Captain America persona.

We’re marking our cals.