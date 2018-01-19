Somehow Chris Evans Doesn't Think He's Attractive 

Captain America himself, Chris Evans, is an actor that many consider attractive. But he, himself, has trouble accepting that reality.

During a visit to BuzzFeed's Thirst Aid Kit podcast, the actor admitted that he doesn't find himself to be as hot as other people seem to. When the hosts asked him when he realized he was attractive, he threw them off guard with his candid answer.

"Oh, man! Goodness ... I still feel like I'm just trying to pull a fast one over on people," he laughed. "You don't know what I look like first thing in the morning! It's rough!"

Steve Granitz/WireImage

While he joked at the question initially, there's actually a meaningful reason behind Evans's response.

"If you look back on some of my photos from childhood, it was not kind. I had a really bumpy road, and I think like most of us, we still feel like that—no matter what," he said.

"No matter what happens, we kind of connect to that chapter in life when you first start exploring the feelings of comparison ... It's usually connected to when you start noticing the people you're attracted to—somewhere around 9, 10, 11—when you first start coming into your own sexuality and start seeing how you stack up. That was probably one of the roughest chapters of my life! And so I think—for most people—you kind of stay in that suspended state."

His insight makes sense, even if his fans ultimately disagree.