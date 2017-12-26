Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Spent Christmas Together—With His Family

Getty Images

We cried a thousand tears when Chris Evans and Jenny Slate called their relationship quits back in February, and no one was more excited than we were when we got wind last month that the two had officially rekindled their romance. And nothing spells serious like spending the holidays with your S.O.’s family, which is precisely what Slate did this Christmas.

It seems that she joined Evans’ fam for their Christmas festivities, based on an Instagram post by Evans’ equally hot brother, Scott Evans, who put up a photo of himself and Slate enjoying looking very brother- and sister-in-law­­–ly on his account.

Christmas with my favorite Jew! @jennyslate A post shared by Scott Evans (@scottevansgram) on Dec 25, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

Thank you, Scott, for this holiday gift. But we have so many questions—what did they eat? What did Jenny gift his family? What did CHRIS get Jenny? At any rate, this can only mean that things are getting very real for the reunited couple, and we can’t wait to see more of their romance as things evolve.