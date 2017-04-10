You Need to Hear Chloe x Halle's Cover of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" Right Now

X
Shop This Post
April 10, 2017 @ 12:45 PM
BY: Faith Cummings

Chloe x Halle have some our favorite music out right now, but the beautiful and talented sister duo are also responsible for some of our favorite covers of the past few years. Four years ago, they blew our minds with a rendition of Beyoncé's "Pretty Hurts" and now they're taking on the new hit single from one of our favorite rappers.

On Saturday, the pair released their own spin of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" on social media. And honestly, we've had it on repeat ever since.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSo4sWXAyhl/?taken-by=chloeandhalle

be humble 🙏🏽💙🦋 @kendricklamar listen to our new mixtape at chloeandhalle.com

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloeandhalle) on

RELATED: Chloe x Halle Dish on Starring in the New Ivy Park Campaign

We're just going to put it out there: Can we get a Lamar and Chloe x Halle collaboration? They released their new mixtape "The 2 Of Us" three weeks ago, so we hope there is much more where this cover came from in the months to come. Not to mention, our need to see these beauties on the red carpet as much as possible!

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top