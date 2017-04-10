You Need to Hear Chloe x Halle's Cover of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" Right Now

Chloe x Halle have some our favorite music out right now, but the beautiful and talented sister duo are also responsible for some of our favorite covers of the past few years. Four years ago, they blew our minds with a rendition of Beyoncé's "Pretty Hurts" and now they're taking on the new hit single from one of our favorite rappers.

On Saturday, the pair released their own spin of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" on social media. And honestly, we've had it on repeat ever since.

We're just going to put it out there: Can we get a Lamar and Chloe x Halle collaboration? They released their new mixtape "The 2 Of Us" three weeks ago, so we hope there is much more where this cover came from in the months to come. Not to mention, our need to see these beauties on the red carpet as much as possible!