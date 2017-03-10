Chloé Announces New Creative Director, Natacha Ramsay-Levi

Congratulations are in order for Natacha Ramsay-Levi: Friday morning, after months of speculation, Chloé announced Ramsay-Levi as creative director for the iconic French fashion house's ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories starting April 3. Ramsay-Levi, who is in her 30s, has been creative director of women's ready-to-wear at Louis Vuitton since 2013.

"I am very honored and happy to be appointed creative director at @chloe this morning. Can't wait to start! I thank everybody who made this possible," she wrote in the caption to an Instagram post about her new role.

Ramsay-Levi will be the eighth creative director at Chloé since it was founded in 1952, the New York Times reports. Karl Lagerfeld and Stella McCartney are just two of the talented individuals who previously filled the exalted role.

"I am very proud to join a house founded by a woman to dress women," Ramsay-Levi said in a statement. "I want to create fashion that enhances the personality of the woman who wears it, fashion that creates a character and an attitude, without ever imposing a 'look.'"

Ramsay-Levi's first collection for Chloé will be shown at Paris Fashion Week in September.