Chloë Grace Moretz Chopped Her Hair Even Shorter

Chloë Grace Moretz Chopped Her Hair Even Shorter
See More Photos
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Shop This Post
March 10, 2017 @ 11:45 AM
by: Marianne Mychaskiw

Just when we were about to book an appointment to mirror the shag cut Chloë Grace Moretz debuted late last year, the star has gone and cut her hair again. Yesterday, the star hit up her mane man Gregory Rusell, who was responsible for the shag seen around the world, for a trim, resulting in a lob that hits just at shoulder-level. Her layered bangs have since grown into actual layers, adding to the style's cool-girl vibe.

RELATED: The Shag is 2017's Hottest Haircut

#chloegracemoretz #gorgeous

A post shared by chloe grace moretz fan page (@chloegmorettz) on

Dog filter or not, the look is undeniably pretty cute. Check out even more celebrity hair makeovers in our gallery.

The Latest in Video

Gigi Hadid Photographs Boyfriend Zayn for Versus Versace
See More Videos

More Celebrity Hairstyles

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity Hairstyles

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top