Chloë Grace Moretz Chopped Her Hair Even Shorter

Just when we were about to book an appointment to mirror the shag cut Chloë Grace Moretz debuted late last year, the star has gone and cut her hair again. Yesterday, the star hit up her mane man Gregory Rusell, who was responsible for the shag seen around the world, for a trim, resulting in a lob that hits just at shoulder-level. Her layered bangs have since grown into actual layers, adding to the style's cool-girl vibe.

RELATED: The Shag is 2017's Hottest Haircut

#chloegracemoretz #gorgeous A post shared by chloe grace moretz fan page (@chloegmorettz) on Mar 9, 2017 at 4:50am PST

Dog filter or not, the look is undeniably pretty cute. Check out even more celebrity hair makeovers in our gallery.