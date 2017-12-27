Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham's Matching Rings Fuel Engagement Rumors

Chloë Grace Moretz is promising her heart to Brooklyn Beckham with a seriously sweet gesture.

As the year comes to a close, the on-again, off-again couple seemed to hint at an official happily ever after with their most loved-up post to date.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the actress took a turn behind the lens, as she headed to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of her boyfriend, accompanied by a simple caption that speaks volumes.

In the casual shot, the aspiring photographer, 18, gazes into the camera while wearing a beanie and a hoodie emblazoned with the phrase, “Love me forever.”

The smitten 20-year-old, who rekindled her romance with the son of Victoria and David Beckham this summer, couldn’t help but happily respond, “I will.”

i will A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Dec 20, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

And then on Friday, Dec. 22, Moretz shared a snap of the duo wearing matching monogrammed jewelry—on the ring fingers of their left hands.

Her signet ring had a letter B on it while Brooklyn's featured a C (i.e. the initial of the other's first name). The couple cryptically smile in the photo as Moretz holds up a finger to her lips. Do they have a secret to share?

A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Dec 22, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

The promise of forever follows a whirlwind reunion between the twosome this past summer. The college freshman, who enrolled in New York City's Parsons School of Design this fall, was previously linked to the blonde beauty in 2014, and, again, in the summer of 2016.

Ah, young love!