Chloë Grace Moretz Gets Candid About Being in Love with Boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham

Chloë Grace Moretz and boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham are officially on again—and in love.

Although both parties are incredibly busy—Beckham, 18, is a freshman at N.Y.C.’s Parsons School of Design, and Moretz has a slew of projects to promote and shoot within the coming next year—Moretz recently got candid about how they always find time for each other.

“People that are important to you, whether it’s a boyfriend or a family member, or seeing a concert—whatever it is, you’re going to make that of utmost importance and you’re going to move hell and high water to make that time work when you can make it work,” she told InStyle at Forevermark’s Tribute Collection launch party on Tuesday.

In general, the 20-year-old said she prefers to "keep my life and my relationship as private as possible” but opened up about how the couple is indeed in a very good place. “We’re happy, we love each other, and we support each other,” she told InStyle.

#XBoxOneX A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

Chloë, who arrived at the N.Y.C. event in a pink pinstripe suit from Victoria Beckham’s spring 2018 collection (yes, her boyfriend’s mom!), stepped out the following day rocking another potentially Beckham-affiliated item—a ring (ON. HER. RING. FINGER.) bearing her beau’s first and last initial, a capital “B.”

OK, to be fair, Chloë does have a brother named Brandon—but ~somehow~ we don’t think that’s what the "B" in question represents ...