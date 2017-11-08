Chloë Grace Moretz Has a New Boyfriend and a Shocking New Hair Color

She made you get the shag, and if you’re currently a blonde, she’s about to make you consider taking a walk on the darker side. Ditching her golden blonde curls, Chloë Grace Moretz debuted a brand new hair color while cozying up to her boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham at the Xbox One x VIP Event & Xbox Live Session in New York City—the duo have recently rekindled their romance, and the world is squealing.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Darker at the root and lightened down the lengths in a caramel hue, her new color sits on the darker side of bronde. As the year has gone on, Moretz has gracefully grown out her shaggy curtain bangs, and it seems like she potentially cut off a few inches from her lob. For the event, she styled her shoulder-grazing strands in an extreme side part and messy, undone waves.

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images

The next night, Moretz gave us a closer look at her fall hair color by wearing it the quintessential ‘80s brushed back style, a look that’s been a recent favorite amongst celebrities like Adriana Lima and even Jennifer Lawrence.