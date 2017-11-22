Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Organizing Thanksgiving Together

Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham have officially reunited as a couple, and they're going into the holidays prepared to celebrate that. The on-again duo is prepping for a festive Thanksgiving, and they're letting their fans in on the planning process.

On Tuesday night, Moretz posted an Instagram story of her and Beckham doing what many couples are doing this week: grocery shopping. The actress showed a little sneak peek of what she and Beckham might be chowing down on for the holiday, and it looked pretty tasty if you ask us.

In the short clip, Moretz and Beckham stand in the check-out line of a grocery store while loading up their bags with Thanksgiving goodies, including corn, Brussels sprouts, flour, and coffee.

"Thanksgiving dinner shopping, check," Moretz's caption said. It's unclear whether Moretz and Beckham will actually be spending the holiday together, or if they're just shopping for it as a pair, but either way, it looks like they're having a good time.

The couple recently reunited after breaking up in 2016, and they're still going strong into the holidays.

Happy Thanksgiving, Chloë and Brooklyn!