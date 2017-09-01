Chloë Grace Moretz Sends Brooklyn Beckham Some Instagram Love

Chloë Grace Moretz has made it abundantly clear that she has nothing but love for former flame Brooklyn Beckham. Just weeks ago, People reported that the pair were "hanging out" again, after fans noticed that the actress had re-followed the aspiring photographer on Instagram. And, on Thursday, the If I Stay star added further fuel to the flames of a rekindled friendship, as she took to Instagram to send some social media amor to her one-time love.

Beckham, who recently began his first semester at Parsons School of Design in New York City, proved that university life was definitely agreeing with him, taking to the social media app to share a photo of himself leaning against some lockers—and eagle-eyed followers were quick to speculate that the silhouette in the background may be Moretz.

While fans flooded the college freshman's comments section with questions about his relationship status, Moretz played coy by simply commenting on the snap with a heart emoji and liking the image.

A potential Brooklyn and Chloë reunion? We ship it.