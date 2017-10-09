Watch Brooklyn Beckham Plant the Sweetest Kiss on Chloë Grace Moretz

You know who had one stellar weekend? Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old burgeoning photographer took to Instagram to finally share a photo of himself with Moretz after months of teasing us on the social media platforms with images that hinted they were back together. So how’d the reunion shot look?

The super-cute pair each posed adorably with pints of beer and matching green sports gear at a rugby match in Dublin. Beckham simply wrote, “Dublin. You were amazing.” Basically, he kept it cool and did not call attention to the fact that they haven’t posted a new photograph of themselves together in quite some time.

Dublin. You were amazing ❤️ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

In addition to the 'gram, the duo also took to Stories to share highlights from their day together. Moretz shared a sweet video of Beckham planting a kiss on her cheek:

And while it’s not confirmed whether these two are once again calling each other boyfriend-girlfriend, they have been spending quite a bit of time together.

Is this their cutest 'gram yet? It certainly lives up to the hype.