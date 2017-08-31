Why This Hollywood Actress Felt She Had to Change Her Name

Chloe Bennet gets candid about why she decided to change her last name. And it all boils down to one of Hollywood's many weak spots: race.

After lauding Ed Skrein for his open letter, which cited Hollywood's insensitivity towards the Asian American community as the reason why he stepped down from the upcoming flick Hellboy, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star took the opportunity to dish on her own experience with racism in Tinseltown.

The Asian-American actress was originally born Chloe Wang, but she felt compelled to swap her surname with her father's first moniker to get work in the industry. "Changing my last name doesn't change the fact that my BLOOD is half Chinese, that I lived in China, speak Mandarin, or that I was culturally raised both American and Chinese," she argued, E! News reports.

Bennet, who previously stated in 2016 that she was cast in a show immediately after changing her name, continued: "It means I had to pay my rent, and Hollywood is racist and wouldn't cast me with a last name that made them uncomfortable."

"I'm doing everything I can, with the platform I have, to make sure no one has to change their name again, just so they can get work," the actress concluded. "So kindly love, f—k off."