See the First Images of Chicago West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Newborn Baby

After Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's newborn baby girl was born, they spread out the announcement focusing on a new detail in every post. First, we learned her birthday, and next, her unique name, Chicago West (which is sweetly inspired by Kanye's late mom). Now, three weeks after she was born, we've got a first look at Chicago herself, and she is just as cute as we expected.

The first picture of Chicago (or "Chi," pronounced like "shy," for short) is actually a video, and comes courtesy of Kylie Jenner's own baby reveal, as part of a video Kylie posted titled "To Our Daughter." We can't help but notice how much baby Chi looks like her big siblings, North and Saint.

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Kylie Jenner/YouTube

The Wests welcomed Chi into the world on Monday, Jan. 15 via surrogate with a happy announcement.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim wrote on her app. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

With Kim and Kanye as parents, it's no surprise Chicago is adorable. Here's to many more photos to come from the newest (and tiniest) Kardashian-West. And check out Kylie's video to see her in action.

Chicago makes her debut at 8:26. Get ready for a cuteness overload!