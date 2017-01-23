Chic Ski Style for Days Spent On and Off the Slopes

If you are a true fashion girl, you are constantly making sacrifices: i.e. those shoes that kill but you somehow make it work for one dinner, or those "I don't really need to be able to sit down in this cocktail dress, do I?" moments. But, no matter what, one place you don't want to make a sacrifice is on the slopes.

Nothing ruins your morning ski more than freezing hands and lack of appropriate gear. Sure, skiing is a technical sport, but the options of what to wear on the slopes have come a long way. With designers like Tommy Hilfiger (image, above), Fendi, Chanel, and House of Holland dabbling in ski wear, there is a way to inject more of your personal style into your ski look. Whether you are buying new pieces or adding to an existing ski wardrobe, the items can get pricey so make sure that the fit is perfect and the color scheme works with pieces you already own. A ski pant with stretch and a cozy knit paired with sunglasses will look chic for Après ski occasions. Keep an extra pair of sunnies and a cashmere beanie in your pocket to swap in for a refreshed look after a long day on the slopes.

On the Slopes: Soft & Neutral

courtesy (5)

Sweaty Betty ski suit, $715; sweatybetty.com. Tory Sport sweater, $195; torysport.com. POC helmet, $140; pocsports.com. Ray-Ban sunglasses, $151; net-a-porter.com. Bomber Ski skis, $1,900; bomberski.com.

On the Slopes: Soft & Neutral: Bold & Graphic

courtesy (6)

Perfect Moment jacket, $580; perfectmoment.com. The North Face pants, $99; thenorthface.com. Gordini mittens, $38; rei.com. Electric goggles, $240; electriccalifornia.com. Black Crows skis, $700; black-crows.com. Uniqlo beanie, $15; uniqlo.com.

Off the Slopes

courtesy (6)

Chloé sweater, $831 (originally $1,385); net-a-porter.com. Moon Boot boots, $200; net-a-porter.com. Uniqlo vest, $40; uniqlo.com. Stella McCartney sunglasses, $306; matchesfashion.com. APC jeans; $176; matchesfashion.com. UGG scarf, $72 (originally $95); nordstrom.com.