Chiara Ferragni Is Pregnant!

World, get ready to meet a tiny new influencer-in-the-making.

On Saturday morning, fashion powerhouse Chiara Ferragni of the Blonde Salad shared that she is expecting a bundle of joy with her fiance Fedez courtesy of the cutest baby reveal.

Taking to Instagram, the social media mogul posted a photo of herself wearing a white bathrobe and cuddling in bed with her beau, to whom she's been engaged since last May.

While at first glance it looks like a typical lazy morning in bed for the lovebirds, a closer inspection reveals a certain bedazzled pink "Mother" tiara perched on Ferragni's blonde waves while the Italian rapper counters with a "Daddy" black baseball cap.

"Hey guys.. We're gonna be parents soon," the Italian blogger announced in the surprise post. "I'm 5 months pregnant now and we can't wait to meet baby raviolo."

With parents like Ferragni, who is arguably one of the top influencers in the fashion industry, as well as the multiplatinum musician Fedez, "Baby Raviolo" is sure to be a force on the playground!