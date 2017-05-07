Chiara Ferragni Just Got Engaged and You Have to See the Video

If you've ever dreamed about a rockstar pulling you on stage and popping the question with a giant diamond ring, you're about to be really jealous. Italian fashion blogger and style star Chiara Ferragni lived every girl's romantic fantasy last night when she got engaged to her boyfriend, Italian rapper Fedez, at one of his concerts.

Ferragni, the social media influencer and entrepreneur behind The Blonde Salad, has been dating Fedez for about a year. As a surprise on Ferragni's 30th birthday, Fedez put together an epic proposal that would make anyone swoon.

VIDEO: Should I Friend My Boss on Facebook?

At his concert yesterday, the 27-year-old rapper brought his leading lady out on stage for a special song. He serenaded her while audience members waved heart-shaped posters, and when the song finished, confetti erupted and Fedez got down on one knee. The too-sweet moment had us reaching for tissues, and we couldn't even understand what he was singing! Watch it unfold in Ferragni's Instagram video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTyhNtvD4R_/ 💍❤ A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on May 7, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

Want a close up of that stunning engagement ring? Ferragni's close friend Rachel Zeilic posted a Instagram story right after the proposal, showing a teary-eyed Ferragni, clad in a stunning Yves Saint Laurent minidress, flashing her giant new ring.

rachelzelilic / Instagram

RELATED: Go Behind the Instagram Feed of The Blonde Salad Blogger Chiara Ferragni

Congrats to Ferragni and Fedez—we can't wait for these two lovebirds to tie the knot!