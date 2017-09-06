Cher's Epic Takedown of a Twitter Hater Is One for the Ages

Listen, if you come after Cher on Twitter, you're going to be taken down. One user learned this lesson the hard way when she questioned the music icon's commitment to helping DACA recipients after the Trump administration announced its controversial decision to phase out the program. Seriously, we're still icing this burn.

It all began when the tweeter in question (who has since protected her account) commented on a post from Cher calling on Americans to protect Dreamers in light of the president's change in policy. "Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them," the 71-year-old Twitter treasure wrote on Tuesday morning. "I'm Ready 2 Do This & Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME! SANCTUARY."

While most fans rallied around the Grammy winner, one woman, who we'll call "B" for privacy's sake, wasn't convinced. "Sure you will Cher... I'll believe it when I see it!" she replied.

Within minutes, Cher responded with the ultimate clap back. "Then keep your eyes open b*tch."

Mic drop!