Cher Just Dropped Deets About Her Very Own Broadway Musical

When it comes to music, style, and acting icons who embody all-around #goals, Cher ranks high atop that list. Let's be honest: We still dance around in our rooms to songs like "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time" at full volume.

But soon we'll be able to groove along to those tunes with a whole lot of other Cher fans as professionals perform them on the stage. The legend is finally getting her very own Broadway musical—and it'll be based on her life and songs.

Cher confirmed the exciting news on Twitter on Tuesday. "Just got off phone w/ Writer & Director of musical," she shared. "There will be performance in theatre with actors, dancers, singer. It'll be on Broadway 2018." Excuse us as we clear out our calendars for the entire year.

Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will 🐝 performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS‼️

IT'll 🐝ON BROADWAY 2018 — Cher (@cher) June 7, 2017

We're happy to get confirmation about the production, as news swirled of a stage reading of Cher: The Musical back in January. In it, there were three different actresses playing the icon, thus that could be the avenue they go for in the actual production—though Cher used singer in the singular form in her tweet.

Avenue Q and Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore, who directed the reading, will helm the show and Jersey Boys writer Rick Elice will create the musical's book.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQSQ5FkFVwD/?taken-by=cher 2/7/17 Las Vegas, NV 🌟 A post shared by Cher (@cher) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:12am PST

We have no idea if she'll star in it, or if she'll pick a gorgeous woman (or three) who captures all her beauty and brilliance, but we cannot wait either way! Just the idea of costumes like the ones she performed in at this year's Billboard Awards make us giddy with excitement.