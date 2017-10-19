Chelsea Handler Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Relief 

It's only been one day since Chelsea Handler decided to end her Netflix show after two seasons, and she's already crushing her goal to become more politically involved.

The comedian took to Twitter to announce that she's donating one million dollars to aid the relief effort in Puerto Rico. "I just gave 1,000,000 dollars to Unidos Por Puerto Rico. Where r ur donations, Koch Bros. Mercers, @realDonaldTrump? Day 1 of activism, " she wrote in her Tweet.

Yesterday, she posted a lengthy message to her followers detailing her decision to devote more time to activism and politics.

“Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me,” she wrote. “From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation. For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me."

"My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way. I want to travel the country and visit areas and people I don’t know enough about, speak at colleges and listen to students, and gain a better understanding of our political divide. I have joined forces with EMILY’s List to elect more women to public office, register people to vote, and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women’s rights.”

Way to start off your initiative with a bang, Chelsea!