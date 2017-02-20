Chelsea Clinton's 2-Year-Old Daughter Just Went on Her First Political Protest

Chelsea Clinton is getting two-year-old daughter, Charlotte, started early in politics.

The former First Daughter proved that there's no age requirement for an interest in the workings of the political system when she brought the toddler to her very first rally, the "Today, I Am a Muslim Too" protest, which was held on Sunday in New York City's Time Square.

The 36-year-old, who is the only child of former President Bill Clinton and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, headed to the protest with her eldest child and husband, Marc Mezvinsky, to demonstrate against President Trump's executive order temporarily restricting travel to the United States from seven different countries as well as that of all refugees.

The mom-of-two took to Twitter to share the experience, penning, "Thank you to all who organized #IAmAMuslimToo today—Charlotte's 1st protest rally. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids," alongside an image from the march which depicts the couple standing behind a sign of a woman wearing a hijab made out of an American flag.

Thank you to all who organized #IAmAMuslimToo today - Charlotte's 1st protest rally. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids pic.twitter.com/5mSXGQtPJU — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 19, 2017

Looks like we can expect an interest in politics to run in the family!