6 Chef Couples Reveal the Exact Moment They Found Their Foodie Soulmate

Sue Torres and Darren Carbone are co-chefs at El Vez in New York City.

Sue: I asked Darren to cook his beef stew for my sister and I on a cold winter day. We went to the store together to buy the ingredients and, as we are going up and down the produce aisle, he put parsnips, rutabaga, celery root, and other ingredients in the cart. My sister is your basic carrot and potato kind of lady. Darren said that, even if she didn't eat the more off-the-beaten-path ingredients, she will when she tries his beef stew. Not only did she clean the whole bowl and have seconds, she claimed any leftovers for herself. In that moment, I knew that a guy who cooks with that much passion must be the right one for me.

Darren: At our first family gathering, Sue made eggplant parmesan. I was done; it was on another level. She used a batter instead of bread crumbs and sliced the eggplant very thin to maximize the batter. I am very lucky and grateful to have an incredible chef for a wife that fills my heart with love and my belly with soulful cooking.