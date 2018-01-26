Holly Marie Combs Is Not a Fan of the Charmed Reboot

Holly Marie Combs did not mince words when it came to her thoughts on Charmed returning to TV with a new spin.

The Charmed alum, who starred on the show with Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan, and Alyssa Milano, sounded off after the reboot landed a pilot order with the CW and details of the show came to light.

“Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work,” the actress, who was also a producer on the show, tweeted Thursday. “Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

While the original fan favorite focused on the three sisters who also happened to be powerful witches, the CW revealed the reboot will be “fierce, funny, and feminist,” and “center on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches,” According to Entertainment Weekly. “Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.”

Following Combs’s tweet, fans quickly replied, showing their support and also saying they would boycott it.

The show will be set in present day, which could’ve opened up the possibility of cameos by the original cast members, but given Combs’s tweet ... it’s doubtful that will go down.