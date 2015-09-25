Charlotte Tilbury Shares the Beauty Tricks She Uses on Rihanna, Amal Clooney, and Kim Kardashian

Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is known for creating killer beauty looks for celebrities like Rihanna, Kate Moss, Amal Clooney, and Kim Kardashian. We asked her to share her best tips for a flawless face—no filter needed.

What beauty tool do you swear by?

"I find that my pores look much smaller since I’ve been cleansing with the Clarisonic brush."

What's your best lipstick trick?

"I use my Matte Revolution Lipstick ($32, charlottetilbury.com) on Rihanna. Use a square-tipped brush for a precise application, and then run a pointed Q-tip around the pout and Cupid’s bow to make lips look fuller."

Can you tell us some of the most flattering lip shades you use on your other celebrity clients?

"For Kate Moss, I use K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Nude Kate ($30, charlottetilbury.com) and Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude ($22, charlottetilbury.com). For Rihanna, I use Matte Revolution Lipstick in Glastonberry ($32, charlottetilbury.com) and Lip Cheat in Berry Naughty ($22, charlottetilbury.com). For Sienna Miller, I use Matte Revolution Lipstick in Sexy Sienna ($32, charlottetilbury.com) and Lip Cheat in Pink Venus ($22, charlottetilbury.com). For Amal Clooney, I use Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red ($32, charlottetilbury.com), Amazing Grace ($32, charlottetilbury.com), and Walk of Shame ($32, charlottetilbury.com) and Lip Cheat in Kiss N Tell ($22, charlottetilbury.com), Pink Venus ($32, charlottetilbury.com), and Crazy in Love ($32, charlottetilbury.com), respectively. For Kim Kardashian, I use K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Penelope Pink ($32, charlottetilbury.com) and Lip Cheat in Pillowtalk ($32, charlottetilbury.com)."

Go-to nail polish shade?

"Tom Ford polish in Bordeaux Lust ($35, tomford.com) or Bitter Bitch ($35, tomford.com) flatters my pale skin. Brighter reds make me look washed out."

Any quick tricks for faking a well-rested look?

"When you’re exhausted, sick, or hungover, a drop of Rohto Cool Max ($8, walgreens.com) in each eye will remove any redness and make your whites super-bright. Your whole face will look healthier."

What's the key to looking fresh when you get off a plane?

"I always take lots of homeopathic drops and Vitamin C to boost my immune system and keep energy levels high whilst traveling. It’s really important to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate—I drink lemon and hot water first thing to cleanse and lots of coconut water."

What product of yours can be used multiple ways?

"You can use my Multi-Miracle Glow ($60, charlottetilbury.com) as a cleanser and rinse it right off, but the formula is safe to leave on your skin overnight as a hydrating mask too."

Hair product you can’t live without?

"Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($42, oribe.com) creates that sexy, just-out-of-bed Brigitte-Bardot hair and it smells divine."

The key to a perfect outfit?

"I have the same approach to clothing as I do to makeup. It should enhance your natural assets. Don’t wear clothes or makeup to hide under."

Best advice you’ve received?

"Tom Ford once told me that when women wear stilettos, their posture naturally adopts a mating position. The boobs and bum look pronounced, and the legs look long and muscular."

