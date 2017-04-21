Charlize Theron's Advice to Young Girls? Stay True, Strong, and Supportive

The casual yet vibrant atmosphere at Thursday's Shelter for All event captivated Hollywood's most glamorous and philanthropic actors, including Charlize Theron. Shelter PR founding partners Cara Tripicchio, Christine Tripicchio, Marla Farrell hosted the first-ever gathering to support four organizations: Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), GLAAD, and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). Held at the West Hollywood swanky Petty Cash Taqueria, all the proceeds from the bar and donations went to each charity being celebrated.

Theron, in a breezy asymmetrical dress and a black blazer, arrived with friends to support the various causes. And after the Oscar winner finished her taquito she made a dash for the Planned Parenthood table, where she made a donation.

She spoke to InStyle about why these charities are so dear to her. “They’re all important to me. I think they are all valid and important organizations that we should support in our society today that I worry about our rights and these all represent our rights and my children’s rights and freedom—that’s what I care about," she says. "People are here because they care and I think they are here because they are worried and we come together when we’re in those circumstances and I think that’s a good thing.”

When asked what advice she would give girls around the world the actress gushed, “For us to stay true and strong and supportive. I think we need to be more supportive of women.” We wholeheartedly agree!

Other celebrity guests included Anna Torv (above, with Theron), Jessica Rothe, Timothy Olyphant, Melissa Joan Hart (below), and Rowan Blanchard, who hosted the FB Live stream. Attendees noshed on kale nachos, fish tacos, taquitos, and chips and guacamole. DJ Michelle Pesce played a variety of hits from Lady Gaga’s "Born This Way" and The Weeknd’s “I Feel It Coming” to Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It” but Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” was what got Charlize dancing.

If you want to get involved, head to the websites of Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), GLAAD, and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) for more information or to donate.